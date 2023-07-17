Summer Kids program kicks off on the Long Island City waterfront

July 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A fun-filled six-week program for kids featuring music, story time and yoga kicked off at the Long Island City waterfront last week.

The free program, known as Summer Kids, also includes art classes and dancing, with hundreds of children expected to attend over the six-week period. Spaces for the program are limited, but slots are still available, organizers say.

Summer Kids takes place each day from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and will run through Aug. 20.

Last year, organizers expanded the program to include events on Saturdays and Sundays in order to make it easier for parents working weekdays to attend.

The extended programming proved very successful with more than 1,500 kids attending the programs. The seven-day-a-week format returns again this year.

Summer Kids aims to give families fun options to spend time together while at the same time keeping kids busy over the summer.

The programming, now in its eighth year, is organized by the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC), a volunteer group that oversees events and helps with the upkeep of the park.

Jessica Sechrist, the executive director of the HPPC, said the organization is proud to offer the children of both longtime residents and new neighbors the opportunity to take part in programming at the waterfront parks that include Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park. The Hunters Point waterfront community has seen a population boom over the last number of years with the opening of several new high-rise residential towers.

“As more young families move into our community, the need to provide affordable, enriching programs that foster an appreciation for nature and spending time outdoors becomes more pressing,” Sechrist said. “It’s great to attend our programs and see new and familiar families embracing our programming.”

This year’s “Summer Kids” lineup features program favorites like Yogi Beans yoga, the Blue Bus Project where kids learn to turn recycled materials into art, and STEAM classes (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) by City Owlets.

Snapology, which incorporates Lego bricks into learning, and Tots Sing & Play, a musical and rhythm class, also feature.

All events are free and require advance registration due to a limited number of spaces. To register a child, click here and select the day and activity on the calendar. The program is open to children aged 10 and under.

Summer Kids is funded by the HPPC, Weill Cornell Medicine Long Island City, Hunter’s Point South Living, NYC Ferry, City Councilwoman Julie Won and the NYC Youth and Community Development.

For more information, contact the HPPC at [email protected].