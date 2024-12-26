Spike in overturned vehicle accidents raises street safety concerns in Astoria

Dec. 26, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Astoria is seeing a rise in overturned vehicle accidents, with two separate incidents reported this month.

These bring the total number of such accidents in the neighborhood to at least six in the past year, highlighting potential roadway safety issues in the area.

A 51-year-old man escaped unharmed after colliding with a parked car on 38th Street near Astoria Boulevard last week, causing his SUV to overturn.

The NYPD said the man “failed to navigate the roadway” and collided with an unattended vehicle in front of 25-30 38 St. at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15. No injuries were reported.

Several Astoria residents reported hearing loud noises that Sunday morning at the time of the incident.

“Walking the dog and heard a huge explosion. Dog hooooowled like no other. Turned around and this car on its side. Scary,” one Astoria resident wrote on Reddit.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user also posted photographs of an overturned car on 33rd Street between 34th and 35th Avenues. The NYPD said there was no report of the incident on file, but the photograph posted on Reddit show several FDNY officers responding to the incident.

The two incidents follow several reports of overturned cars in Astoria over the past 12 months.

On March 9, Astoria residents posted photographs of an overturned vehicle on 33rd Street near 31st Avenue, stating that several residents in the vicinity have been “begging” for speed bumps to combat speeding.

An Astoria resident also reported being woken by a “huge boom” when a car overturned near the intersection of 24th Avenue and 27th Street early in the morning on Dec. 16, just a little over a year ago. A number of locals also said they heard the incident, stating that the female motorist was stretchered away from the scene.

However, several people reported seeing the motorist alert and in conversation with members of the NYPD.

An Astoria resident also photographed an incident on March 27 this year, showing an overturned car at the intersection of 21st Street and 30th Avenue following heavy rain in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, numerous residents reported seeing an SUV “mounting” another vehicle at the intersection of Steinway Street and 31st Avenue on April 2 this year.

Photographs of the incident show a white SUV mounted across the hood of another vehicle on the corner of the two roadways, with two of the vehicle’s wheels lifted off the ground entirely.

In almost all instances, numerous Astoria residents called for increased road safety measures in the area and additionally called for motorists to slow down while driving through the neighborhood.

“How is it possible we get so many flipped cars in Astoria???” one Astoria Reddit user wrote.

“It’s been a car flip jambaroo around here,” said another.

Residents also called for tougher penalties for motorists found guilty of reckless driving.

The NYPD has not responded to a request for more information about any of the incidents that occurred earlier in the year.