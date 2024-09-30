Service held in Astoria’s Chappetto Memorial Park honoring WW ll Vet

Sept. 30, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

Thursday, Sept. 26, marked the 75th anniversary of the naming of Chappetto Memorial Park in Astoria and the 80th anniversary of the death of the World War ll veteran it was named after.

Members of the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn gathered at the greenspace on the corner of Hoyt Avenue North and 23rd Street for an evening memorial service. A wreath was laid underneath the American flag and in front of the existing plaque dedicated to the Astoria veteran.

The service was led by Bishop Raymond Chappetto, the nephew of Peter Chappetto, who left Astoria at the age of 29 to enlist in World War 11 in 1941.

“In paying tribute to Peter Chapetto, we also join in paying tribute to all veterans for their bravery and their courage and for what they have done for our country,” said Bishop Chappetto.

Born in 1912, Chapetto grew up close to the park. He attended William Cullen Bryant High School, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball and went on to play on semi-professional teams

He died as Second Lieutenant during the Battle of Angaur, fought on the Palau Islands on Sept. 26, 1949, almost a decade after leaving Queens. Members of his platoon said that while he was seriously wounded in battle, he still gave orders to his men to get them to safety while he stayed behind.

He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, Silver Star and a presidential citation. Not long after his death, his family received a letter in the mail from his fellow men addressed to his mother. Bishop Chappetto, who shared his uncle’s story, read the treasured letter to Thursday’s memorial service attendees.

“We are writing you these few lines as a token of appreciation for all the things that your son, Lieutenant Peter Chappetto, did for us, the members of his platoon. We all thought he was one of the finest and best leaders in the regiment,” read the letter signed by 28 soldiers. “The reason why he is not with us today is because he thought more of the safety of his men than he did of his own. We, the men who served unto him, miss him as much as one of our own brothers.”

Since he was buried at sea, which was customary at the time, his family sought to honor his memory at home, albeit a traditional funeral. So they petitioned the city council to rename the local park.

Bishop Chapetto noted that while he was born after his uncle’s death, he “inherited a legacy and a memory that we are proud to preserve and share.” He recalled visiting the park as a child with his brother and father, who would share stories in what they knew as “Uncle Pete’s Park.”

“It was more than a playground. It was a place to keep the memory of my uncle alive, a place to pray for him and to pray also for all the other brave men and women who have given their lives to peace and freedom,” he shared.

Bishop Chapetto also read a citation from the city given to him on Thursday to commemorate the double anniversary day. The service concluded with a hymn.