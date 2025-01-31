Senior housing lottery opens for 13 units in new Astoria development, rent starts at $1,500

Jan. 31, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery meant to benefit seniors for 13 units in a 7-story mixed-use building at 3-11 27th Ave. in Astoria.

The building has 50 residences, 37 of which are market rate. The other 13 units are available for those earning 80% of the area median income and have an asset limit of $124,240. Applicants must have a member of the household who is at least 62 years old when they submit the application.

Three of the units set aside are studios, with a monthly rent of $1,500. Up to two people can reside in each of these units. The required combined annual income among residents is $53,280-$99,440.

The other ten units are two-bedroom and cost $1,900 a month in rent. Households of as many as five people can reside in these units, as long as they combine to earn $68,023-$134,160 annually.

Amenities within each unit at 3-11 27th Ave. include high-end countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, washers and dryers and intercommunication devices.

The building also features an 860-square-foot community center. Other amenities include bike storage lockers, security cameras, an elevator, and an accessible entrance. Residents are allowed to have pets. The building is smoke-free. Additional fees may apply to the bike storage lockers, and tenants are responsible for electricity, including electric stove and heat. The landlord is responsible for water.

This mixed-use building was designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Strategic Capital Metropolitan.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 3-11 27th Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 27. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Pianist Senior – Units Still Available, c/o Reside Affordable, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.