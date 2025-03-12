Affordable senior housing lottery launches at Astoria Towers II in East Elmhurst

March 12, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for all 73 units at Astoria Towers II, a new 7-story senior residential building at 32-14 111th St. in East Elmhurst.

All 73 units are meant for those earning 60% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $77,650. Each unit must have a resident at least 62 years of age.

36 of these units are studios, while the other 37 are one-bedroom units. The cost of rent will be 30% of the income of tenants, meaning it will vary with each unit. The studios can house up to two people, who must combine to earn up to $62,150 annually. As many as three people can reside in the one-bedroom units as long as they collectively make up to $69,900 in annual income.

Amenities available to each Astoria Towers II unit include high-speed internet and intercommunication devices. Each studio unit is outfitted with Murphy beds. Other amenities available in the building include a common area with WiFi, a recreational room, package lockers, bicycle storage, an on-site laundry room, security cameras, gated access, an elevator, an accessible entrance, and on-site social services.

There is access to public transportation in the area, including the 7 train and the Q19, Q48, and Q66 buses. Tenants are responsible for the electricity and stove. Hot water and heat are included in the rent.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Astoria Towers II must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by May 5.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Astoria Towers II Lottery, Settlement Housing Fund, Inc., 247 W. 37th St., 19th Floor, New York, NY 10018.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.