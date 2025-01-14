Gianaris, AOC visit P.S. 70Q in Astoria for College and Career Awareness Day

Jan. 14, 2025 By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud

New York State Senator Michael Gianaris and Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among the numerous individuals who visited the students of P.S. 70Q: The Lieutenant Joseph Petrosino School on Friday, Jan. 10, as part of the school’s celebration of College and Career Awareness Day.

Gianaris and Ocasio-Cortez each addressed approximately 125 fifth graders in the school’s auditorium, located at 30-44 43rd St. in Astoria. They discussed and answered students’ questions about what their jobs entail as local elected government leaders.

“As someone who grew up in Queens and was inspired by the community leaders of my time, I loved getting to speak to the brilliant young minds from our neighborhood,” said Gianaris, who also serves as the Senate Deputy Leader. “It was a pleasure to speak to the students of P.S. 70Q about my job as their State Senator. I can’t wait to see what their bright futures have in store.”

“A big part of what I do is help children learn about the community and what they want to be to be part of it,” Gianaris said. “Hopefully, it inspires some kids who might want to be senators. It’s important we support children and families, as they play a role in a large network part of New York.”

The elected officials also provided the students with advice on how they can choose a career they want to dedicate themselves to.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to speak to our youngest constituents about what I do in Congress and how I work to help our community,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “My goal was simple: encourage the students to dream big. Their questions were insightful and showed a tremendous curiosity for our legislative process. I truly look forward to watching these young scholars grow and lead our community in the years to come.”

In addition to Gianaris and Ocasio-Cortez, other speakers at P.S. 70Q’s College and Career Awareness Day included an NYPD Lieutenant, a chef and an attorney from the Legal Aid Society

“It’s important to always connect with our community at all levels, all ages,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’m someone who believes that children are part of our community and that we should always be speaking to everybody, from our youngest constituents to our seniors. One of the things I always say is, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see.’ For our kids to be able to see all the different ranges of people in our community, from a doctor to a programmer, to a member of Congress, it’s really important for them to be able to envision all the possibilities.”

College and Career Awareness Day was the culmination of College and Career Spirit Week, held from Monday, Jan. 6, to Friday, Jan. 10. The program is meant to inspire students to explore potential future academic and career paths and to foster a sense of school pride and creativity in them. This marked P.S. 70Q’s first College and Career Awareness Day since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Career and college readiness definitely impacts students,” P.S. 70Q Principal Izett Thomas said. “If you infuse and embed certain careers and ideas in them, they can strive for it. It helps the imagination. It answers their questions and it gives them an opportunity to explore. I think it’s important for adults to give back to children and express what their careers are about. I think that if we make a difference in the children from the time that they’re babies, there is no limit to what they can do.”