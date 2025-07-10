Rainey Park in Astoria reopens after $8.5 million transformation

July 10, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

NYC Parks officials and community leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the long-awaited completion of an $8.5 million reconstruction of Rainey Park, a popular waterfront green space in Astoria.

The upgraded park at 34-24 Vernon Blvd. now features new playgrounds, adult fitness areas, spray showers, expanded greenways, and improved accessibility designed to serve residents of all ages and abilities.

The celebration followed months of frustration from the community, including a six-hour “Honk to Reopen Rainey Park” protest in mid-April. The park, which has been shuttered since September 2023, was originally slated for completion in September 2024.

“We’re thrilled to complete the comprehensive reconstruction of Rainey Park, transforming this beloved waterfront space into a truly inclusive destination for families and residents of all ages,” said NYC Parks Commissioner Iris Rodriguez-Rosa during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“At Parks, we’re committed to ensuring that our green spaces not only meet the diverse needs of our communities but also provide equitable access to high-quality recreational opportunities for all New Yorkers.”

The park’s redesign includes widened entrances, new picnic areas, updated bike racks, and reconfigured walking paths to improve accessibility and safety. A revamped greenway now runs through the park, enhancing the experience for both cyclists and pedestrians while preserving open space for leisure and play.

The newly constructed playgrounds were designed to integrate with the site’s natural topography. For children ages 2 to 5, play areas include gentle synthetic turf mounds for imaginative play. Older children, ages 5 to 12, can explore an elevated walkway system with sensory and physical challenges. A central spray plaza provides water play features and seating areas, giving caregivers clear visibility across the playground.

The project was funded by the City Council, the Office of the Mayor, and the Office of the Queens Borough President. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and former Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, both longtime supporters of Astoria’s public spaces, joined the commissioner at the event.

Rainey Park is named after Dr. Thomas Rainey (1824–1910), a Ravenswood resident who championed the idea of a bridge connecting Manhattan and Long Island City. Though he did not live to see its construction, the bridge eventually became the Queensboro Bridge, completed in 1909.