Queens priest removed from ministry following abuse allegations dating back to 1980s

June 24, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

A Queens priest has been permanently removed from all ministerial duties following an investigation by the Diocese of Brooklyn into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor dating back to the 1980s.

Father Michael McHugh, 70, who served as Parochial Vicar at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Astoria since 2018, was removed from ministry after the Diocesan Review Board (DRB) found the abuse allegation to be credible. Bishop Robert Brennan accepted the DRB’s recommendation and announced the decision in a letter read aloud to parishioners during all weekend Masses on June 21 and June 22.

The report, received by the Diocese on March 27, triggered an internal investigation and a review by the independent DRB. The Diocese emphasized in a public statement that the removal does not constitute a legal finding of guilt but is a recognition of the seriousness of the allegations and a necessary precaution for the safety of the faithful.

“This news is disturbing and confusing to many,” Bishop Brennan wrote to the Astoria parish community. “Often just having a place to speak about such matters is a beginning step to addressing the strong impact such news can have.”

In response, the Diocese deployed its Healing Intervention Team to the parish after Masses to offer pastoral care, information, and support to those affected by the announcement.

Father McHugh, who was ordained in 1980, held assignments at several Queens parishes during his more than four-decade ministry. These include:

Holy Cross Church in Maspeth (1982–1984)

Blessed Sacrament Church in Jackson Heights (1989–1995)

Most Precious Blood Church in Long Island City (1995–2007)

St. Sebastian Church in Woodside (2009–2014)

Corpus Christi Church in Woodside (2016–2017)

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Astoria (2018–2025)

He also served at multiple parishes in Brooklyn throughout his career. His name will be added to the publicly available list of credibly accused clergy on the Diocese of Brooklyn website. His removal means he is barred from celebrating Mass publicly, exercising any public ministerial duties, or residing in a parochial residence.

The Diocese reiterated its commitment to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People, adopted by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2002, which enforces a zero-tolerance policy for clergy credibly accused of abuse. The Diocese also conducts rigorous background checks on all employees and volunteers and mandates age-appropriate abuse awareness training for both children and adults.

Bishop Brennan concluded his letter by urging continued vigilance in safeguarding children: “I encourage us all to stay vigilant in our commitment to protecting our children and youth,” he wrote, offering prayers for both the parish community and survivors of abuse.

Anyone who has experienced clergy sexual abuse is encouraged to report it directly to law enforcement or call the Diocese’s confidential toll-free hotline at 1-888-634-4499. More information about the Diocese’s response and resources can be found through its Office of Safe Environment and the “Protecting Our Children” section on dioceseofbrooklyn.org.