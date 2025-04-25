You are reading

Queens Cup cocktail competition returns to The Bonnie for 15th annual showdown

Via Getty Images

April 25, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The 15th-annual Queens Cup cocktail-making competition will return to the Bonnie in Astoria next month, bringing nine Queens bars together for an evening of craft cocktails inspired by some of the most popular video games of all time.

Queens Cup Arcade: Ready Round 15 will take place at the Bonnie at 29-12 23rd Ave. from 7 p.m. on Monday, May 19. Representatives from nine different bars across the borough will craft cocktails in front of an audience and a panel of judges.

Representatives from Queens establishments such as Kween Lounge, Jungly, Jack Jones Bar, the Ditty Bar, Sweet Afton, Citrico Cafe, and Forest Hills Station House will participate in next month’s competition, in addition to representatives from the Bonnie itself and from LIC-based defending champions the Baroness.

All competing bars will craft cocktails around this year’s theme of arcade games, with each representative tasked with creating a drink based on a specific classic, including Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and Street Fighter.

Poster for the upcoming Queens Cup at the Bonnie. Photo courtesy of the Bonnie.

Poster for the upcoming Queens Cup at the Bonnie. Photo courtesy of the Bonnie.

Tali Custer Longo, event manager at the Bonnie, said the bar is “really leaning into the nostalgia of the video game” for this year’s competition.

All participants will craft cocktails in Bonnie’s large outdoor area. Longo describes the event as a “really fun community event” for Astoria residents and service industry members alike.

She said the event was previously more “Astoria-saturated” in the past, but said organizers have been excited to see more LIC-based establishments take part in recent years.

“It really is a fun opportunity for us all to just come together and celebrate being a part of this really wild and fun industry,” Longo said.

She said the event can help connect participating bars with new customers, stating that she has personally visited several establishments that have participated in the past.

There is no cover charge for the upcoming competition, but Longo is encouraging anyone interested in attending to get to the Bonnie before the 7 p.m. start time.

“I definitely encourage guests to arrive ahead of time. It is a jam-packed event,” Longo said. “There is no way to RSVP. It’s very much to show up and come hang out.”

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens Distance Runners mark 10 years with milestone marathon at Flushing Meadows

Apr. 24, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Runners filled the paths of Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on March 30 for the Queens Marathon, joined by the QDR Half Marathon and 10K events. Since its inception, the Queens Marathon has done more than test endurance—it has celebrated the borough’s diverse communities and encouraged participants to support local businesses and organizations. This year marked a special milestone as the flagship event of Queens Distance Runners (QDR) celebrated its 10th anniversary, reaffirming its place as Queens’ premier race experience and igniting excitement across the scenic park grounds.

Read More
0
“We don’t know who we can trust”: Advocates push for New York For All Act to shield immigrants from ICE enforcement

Apr. 24, 2025 By Jimmy Robles

As deportations keep growing in the communities of New York, the fight to protect the immigrant community from immigration enforcement agencies such as ICE is urging. Even residents with no criminal history or legal status in the United States have become at risk of deportation, causing them to live with constant fear of being separated from their families.

Read More
0
Load More Articles