Queens Cup cocktail competition returns to The Bonnie for 15th annual showdown

April 25, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The 15th-annual Queens Cup cocktail-making competition will return to the Bonnie in Astoria next month, bringing nine Queens bars together for an evening of craft cocktails inspired by some of the most popular video games of all time.

Queens Cup Arcade: Ready Round 15 will take place at the Bonnie at 29-12 23rd Ave. from 7 p.m. on Monday, May 19. Representatives from nine different bars across the borough will craft cocktails in front of an audience and a panel of judges.

Representatives from Queens establishments such as Kween Lounge, Jungly, Jack Jones Bar, the Ditty Bar, Sweet Afton, Citrico Cafe, and Forest Hills Station House will participate in next month’s competition, in addition to representatives from the Bonnie itself and from LIC-based defending champions the Baroness.

All competing bars will craft cocktails around this year’s theme of arcade games, with each representative tasked with creating a drink based on a specific classic, including Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and Street Fighter.

Tali Custer Longo, event manager at the Bonnie, said the bar is “really leaning into the nostalgia of the video game” for this year’s competition.

All participants will craft cocktails in Bonnie’s large outdoor area. Longo describes the event as a “really fun community event” for Astoria residents and service industry members alike.

She said the event was previously more “Astoria-saturated” in the past, but said organizers have been excited to see more LIC-based establishments take part in recent years.

“It really is a fun opportunity for us all to just come together and celebrate being a part of this really wild and fun industry,” Longo said.

She said the event can help connect participating bars with new customers, stating that she has personally visited several establishments that have participated in the past.

There is no cover charge for the upcoming competition, but Longo is encouraging anyone interested in attending to get to the Bonnie before the 7 p.m. start time.

“I definitely encourage guests to arrive ahead of time. It is a jam-packed event,” Longo said. “There is no way to RSVP. It’s very much to show up and come hang out.”