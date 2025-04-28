Q.E.D. Astoria hosts Mother’s Day fun for parents, pet moms and everyone in between

April 28, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Looking to celebrate Mother’s Day with a little laughter, creativity, and a lot less stress?

Astoria comedy club and performing arts space, Q.E.D., is pulling out all the stops to make this Mother’s Day “one to remember” — offering a packed lineup of candle-making workshops, sip-and-paint nights, and a roster of hilarious comedy shows to kick off May.

Q.E.D. is celebrating Mother’s Day, which falls on Sunday, May 11, with events running across the first 11 days of May. From artsy afternoons to stand-up shows tailored for families (and non-families alike), there’s a little something for everyone to toast the moms, aunts, friends, or special gals in their lives.

Hannah Lieberman, who took over as Q.E.D.’s CEO earlier this year from founder Kambri Crews, said the comedy center is encouraging guests to treat the women they love — whether they’re moms, pet moms, seasoned parents, or happily childless — to a unique class, show, or gathering.

“Q.E.D. invites you to spend Mother’s Day weekend at a special event whether you’re celebrating a new parent, a seasoned vet, a pet mom, or anyone happily childless by choice,” the center said in a release.

Event Highlights:

Candle-Making Class with Bonita Fierce Candles

Saturday, May 3, at 12 p.m. | Tickets: $60

Guests can blend scents, swap stories (“chisme”), and create heartfelt candles during this hands-on session — the perfect thoughtful gift or memory-maker.

Drink & Draw

Tuesday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. | Advance Tickets: $15 | Day-of: $20

Grab a drink and a pencil at this lively figure-drawing class, featuring a live model and a fun, relaxed atmosphere.

All Pro Comedy Show

Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10, at 9:30 p.m. | Tickets: $15

Some of Q.E.D.’s best comics take the stage for back-to-back nights of laughs leading into Mother’s Day weekend.

Family Leave Comedy Show

Sunday, May 11 (Mother’s Day) at 3 p.m. | Tickets: $15

A stand-up show for parents who want to celebrate without worrying about babysitters. Babies under 24 months get in free, and the show is open to anyone old enough to handle R-rated material (or young enough not to understand it).

Not A Mother…’s Day Show with Carmen Lagala

Sunday, May 11, at 7 p.m. | Tickets: $15 (discount available for pet parents)

Join self-described cat lady and stand-up comic Carmen Lagala for a hilarious night featuring comedians who’ve said “no thanks” to motherhood, lost their moms, or survived ones who maybe shouldn’t have had kids.

Tickets and full event information are available at qedastoria.com.