Pumpkin season is here: Where to find the best pumpkin flavored treats in Western Queens

Sept. 27, 2024 By Allison Kridle

Pumpkin season is here!

And it’s not just for those racing to grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte at the first hint of fall. From cozy coffees to boozy beverages and delectable desserts, we’ve rounded up the best pumpkin treats in western Queens that will have you savoring every moment of the season.



Cookie Crumz’s Pumpkin Espresso Cheesecake Cookie

29-18 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

If you’re looking for a cookie and cheesecake all in one, then look no further than Cookie Crumz. The cookie joint, known for its elaborate and hefty treats, will serve a pumpkin spice cookie with espresso cheesecake filling this fall. Bonus: in October, they also bake cookies with Halloween-themed sprinkles.

Focal Point Beer Co.’s Pumpkin Saison

43-50 12th St., LIC

When those 60-degree yet sunny days arrive, and all you want to do is sip a drink outside, check out Focal Point in LIC for their Pumpkin Saison beer and ample outdoor seating. Brewed on-site, the Pumpkin Saison has a 6.8 ABV and is adorned with a cinnamon sugar rim. Talk about a touch that is a chef’s kiss.

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices’ Pumpkin Pie Sherbet

30-02 30th St., Astoria

Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t have pumpkin before October or cold desserts after September. Ralph’s off 30th Avenue would agree! Available now, the neighborhood hotspot is serving up its Pumpkin Pie Sherbet, which is the ideal sweet for those unseasonably warm fall days we are bound to have.

Cafe Renis’ Pumpkin Spice Latte

47-14 30th Ave., Astoria

Grabbing a pumpkin spice latte from a local coffee shop on a chilly morning is one of life’s simple pleasures, especially if it’s from Cafe Renis. Their pumpkin spice latte is crafted with Stumptown Hair Bender espresso and topped with whipped cream with a few dashes of cinnamon. The seasonal staple will transport you straight to a pumpkin patch.

Fitrition Juice Bar’s Pumpkin Protein Shake

30-09 Steinway St., Astoria

Who knew pumpkin spice could help you get your nutrients and protein? Fitrition Juice Bar makes it happen with its Pumpkin Protein Shake, available at its Steinway location. The shake contains whey protein, pumpkin and pumpkin spice, coffee, banana, almond butter, cinnamon and honey.

Greats of Crafts’ Pumpkin Espresso Martini

10-15 43rd Ave., LIC

Just when the espresso martini couldn’t get any more trendy and tasty–the LIC bar and cafe, Greats of Craft, elevates the drink by adding pumpkin into the mix. Crafted with their own house blend coffee and pumpkin puree, this rich cocktail will be at one’s fingertips in early September.

Pastries by Anne’s Pumpkin Canele

28-13 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Pumpkin spice, but make it fancy (and delicious)! Pastries by Anne is showing off its baking chops with a Pumpkin Spice Canele, a French pastry that is a challenge to master, but owner Anne Ward pulls it off. She also hopes to offer a Pumpkin Roll and a Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake. The more, the merrier is always the case for pumpkin anything.

Pumpkin Spice Latte from The Barn Coffee

26-08 Hoyt Ave S., Astoria

The Barn Coffee in Astoria serves up a rich and aromatic Pumpkin Spice Latte that’s perfect for fall. Crafted with their signature espresso, house-made pumpkin spice syrup and steamed milk, this seasonal favorite delivers the perfect blend of warm spices and creamy sweetness, making it a must-try for any autumn lover.

Pumpkin Ale by Five Boroughs Brewing and “Scythe” Foeder Pumpkin Ale by Drowned Lands Brewery available at Heart of Gold

37-14 31st Ave., Astoria

Heart of Gold in Astoria is your go-to spot for fall brews, offering a range of seasonal ales. Enjoy the smooth, spiced notes of Five Boroughs Brewing’s Pumpkin Ale, a classic autumn beer, or try “Scythe” Foeder Pumpkin Ale by Drowned Lands Brewery for a more complex flavor, featuring earthy and subtly tart notes. Both options bring a taste of fall to your glass, perfect for sipping as the weather cools.

Smashing Pumpkins Cocktail from Bar Dalia

33-17 31st Ave., Astoria

Bar Dalia in Astoria has crafted the perfect fall cocktail with their Smashing Pumpkins. This autumn-inspired drink blends fall flavors that are both sweet and slightly smoky, making it an irresistible choice for welcoming the season.

Vegan pumpkin loaf and homemade pumpkin spice latte from Brookside Market

43-15 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

Brookside Market in Sunnyside offers a delicious fall duo with their Vegan Pumpkin Loaf and homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte. The loaf is moist, spiced to perfection, and packed with pumpkin flavor, making it a delightful treat for any time of day. Pair it with their rich, handcrafted Pumpkin Spice Latte, and you’ve got the ultimate plant-based autumn experience.

*This story first published in the September issue of BORO Magazine.