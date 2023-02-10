Popular vinyl record and coffee shop in Astoria shutters after nine year run

Feb. 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A beloved vinyl record and coffee shop in Astoria has closed after a nine-year run.

HiFi Records & Café, which specialized in new and used vinyl records, closed its 23-19 Steinway St. location at the end of last month after the store’s lease came to an end, according to an Instagram post the business put out.

The post did not say why the business did not renew the lease, or if the operators intend on relocating the store.

“Thank you all for the love and support we have received from you over the past nine years,” the post reads.

“We are eternally grateful for all the laughs and good times we shared with you and to everyone we’ve met here on our journey. Keep your ears to the ground and your eyes peeled for news on our next adventure.”

HiFi Records & Café was known for offering thousands of vinyl records — both old and new — from a host of different genres including jazz, rock, blues, R&B, psychedelic, punk. The store also stocked original vinyls such as The Beatles’ hit album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, CDs, as well as turntables and speakers.

It had amassed a 4.4-star rating (out of a possible 5) on Google based on more than 170 reviews.

The business announced on Jan. 23 that it was shuttering and then offered big discounts on its inventory and speakers. A few days later the store said it was giving away records and furniture for free.

The announcement of the closure sparked a wave of comments from customers online.

“Nooo! What an incredible bummer,” wrote one poster. “I got my first turntable and speaker setup all while rediscovering my love for vinyl here. Many thanks to the great staff over the years for making each visit a memorable one.”

“Ah no! Such a gem in Astoria!” wrote another poster. “Will follow you guys wherever you are next.”

The operators of the business say they will be hosting pop-up events throughout February, according to a post put out earlier this week.

