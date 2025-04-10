You are reading

Police arrest Astoria repeat offender for multiple hate crimes at same church: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested Astoria resident Jose Rodriguez on Wednesday for vandalizing a religious statue inside the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church along Ditmars Boulevard. NYPD

April 10, 2025 By Bill Parry

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested an Astoria man on Wednesday for vandalizing a religious statue and menacing a priest inside the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sunday.

Jose Rodriguez, 38, from Shore Boulevard in the Marine Terrace apartments, was taken into custody by police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria for committing another hate crime inside the same church at 21-47 29th St., just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, which joined the criminal mischief investigation on Monday, realized that Rodriguez was their suspect and re-arrested him at the 114th Precinct on Wednesday evening, where he was booked for burglary as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, criminal mischief as a hate crime and other related crimes.

Rodriguez disrespected the church on three separate occasions, and he was arrested after his third visit on Wednesday. Via Google Maps and NYPD

On Sunday, April 6, a priest was greeting parishioners outside the church following a Spanish Mass just after 1 p.m. when Rodriguez allegedly approached him and told him to “die” before entering the church and heading towards the altar. Rodriguez proceeded to walk up to a woman who had brought a statue of Baby Jesus to the church to have it blessed and slapped the religious statue out of her hand near the altar rail, causing it to break into several pieces.

The suspect stormed out of the church onto Ditmars Boulevard where he jumped onto a Citi Bike and rode off toward Astoria Park. His home at the Marine Terrace apartments is just a few blocks north of Ditmars Boulevard just a mile away from the church.

It wasn’t the first time Rodriguez disrespected the same house of worship. On April 1, he was seen inside the church spitting into the Holy Water font.

“The acts of religious intolerance at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church have left the parish community unsettled,” Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn Deputy Press Secretary John Quaglione said on Monday.

Rodriguez was also charged with aggravated harassment, burglary, and criminal mischief. His arraignment is pending in Queens Criminal Court.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
April races in Queens include color runs, duathlons and Mets-themed 7K

Apr. 10, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

The vibrant spring season is in full swing, with various races hitting the streets of Queens this month. While the idiom “April showers bring May flowers” may be true, the rain should not stop you from logging the miles. Run through the animated course at the Let’s Grant Wishes Color Run in Long Island City or celebrate Easter at the Great Easter Basket 5K and 10K in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. There is a race for everyone, whether you’re aiming for a personal best, running alongside fellow fitness enthusiasts, or supporting a local cause. Before putting all your eggs in one basket, check out these fun-themed races in the borough.

Read More
0
Load More Articles