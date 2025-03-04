Planet Sis Candles brings ‘affordable luxury’ to Astoria with hand-poured coconut wax candles

March 5, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Planet Sis Candles, an Astoria-based business, has been creating hand-poured candles made from organic coconut wax and toxin-free fragrances since its founding in October 2021. The brand was established by Jahleesa Wise and her sisters, Bella and Shenai, with the goal of offering high-quality, environmentally friendly candles at accessible prices.

“We call ourselves affordable luxury,” said Wise. “We never want somebody contemplating between buying our candle and paying rent or affording lunch. Our price points are truly reasonable for the amount of amazing things you get out of it.”

Candles played a significant role in the sisters’ upbringing, often used by their mother as an aid in prayer and associated with wellness and self-care. Wise, who earned a degree in business and vocal performance, was inspired to create a candle brand that reflected those traditions while using the best available ingredients.

“We were always surrounded by candles, we’re lovers of Bath and Body Works, and our love of something inspired us to want to actually do it ourselves, using the best ingredients available,” Wise said. “We use organic coconut wax and the best scents that are toxin-free.”

Each sister plays a unique role in the business. Wise is often the face of the brand at pop-up shops and workshops, while her sisters focus on marketing and branding. Their close bond has strengthened their partnership.

“We’re so used to doing everything together, and all of our firsts are always together,” Wise said. “We speak to each other every single day on FaceTime and now there are kids in our lives, and we get to share and create more memories with them.”

The name “Planet Sis Candles” represents both their commitment to sustainability and their deep-rooted connection to community and culture.

“‘Sis’ is a term of endearment in our culture, like ‘hey sis, hey girl,’ but it’s also sister-owned,” said Wise. “Our brand is all about celebrating our culture and the things that we love amongst each other, our shared interests as sisters, also our interests of our Queens community.”

Planet Sis Candles are available online, through wholesale, and in several Queens stores, including The Brass Owl and Tiny Owl in Astoria and Bliss Vintage in Sunnyside. They previously sold at Earth and Me on Steinway Street before its closure and may continue at its Park Slope location. In addition to retail sales, the sisters frequently participate in pop-up events throughout Western Queens and began hosting candle-making workshops last October in collaboration with local cafes and shops. The workshops have been highly popular, often selling out.

“It speaks to folks just wanting to come outside, learn the craft, be able to meet up with their friends, connect, or just do something,” Wise said. “And I appreciate them allowing me to be the craft part of their day or the craft part of their journey. My goal is to be everywhere where folks are and be able to share my love for candle making with them.”

Planet Sis Candles is preparing for the launch of its Spring collection this month. The new collection will introduce six fresh scents inspired by spring cleaning and floral fragrances. Additionally, the brand plans to expand its product line to include room sprays and wax melts.

“I’m going to launch six new scents inspired by Spring cleaning, fresh and floral, and then I’m looking forward to doing some type of spring refresh workshop series as well.”

Planet Sis Candles continues to grow, staying true to its mission of bringing high-quality, affordable luxury to the Queens community while celebrating sisterhood and sustainability.

*This story first published in the March issue of BORO Magazine.