Permits filed to triple size of 2-story building on 31st Street in Astoria

April 22, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed to expand a 2-story building at 28-46 31st St. in Astoria into a 6-story mixed-use building with nine residences.

The proposed expansion would result in the building being 70 feet tall and yielding 7,777 square feet of space. This would include 6,281 square feet of residential space and 1,496 square feet of commercial space. With an average unit scope of 697 square feet, the nine residential units will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features of the property include a cellar and a rear yard 30 feet in length. The 30th Avenue subway station, which services the N and W trains, is located nearby. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q18 and Q102 lines. Other notable places within close proximity to the property are the Athens Square park and the I.S. 235 Academy for New Americans.

The applications for this proposed expansion were filed by Demetri Belesis of Westside Markets. The architect of record for this project is listed as Harriet Nikakis of HCN Architects.

Since the project calls for an expansion rather than the construction of a new building, it is unlikely that demolition permits will be needed. An estimated completion date of the expansion has not yet been provided.