Permits filed for new 5-story residential development near Mt.Sinai in Astoria

30-16 23rd St. in Astoria. Photo via Google Maps.

June 23, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 5-story residential building with eight housing units at 30-16 23rd St. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 50 feet tall and yield 6,210 square feet of space. With an average unit scope of 776 square feet, the eight residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the rental units, the building permits also call for a rear yard 51 feet in length. The 30th Avenue and Astoria Boulevard subway stations, which each service the N and W trains, are both located near the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q18, Q19, Q69, Q100, Q102, Q103 and Q104 lines.

Among the notable features within close proximity to 30-16 23rd St. are the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, the Queens Public Library at Astoria, Mount Sinai Queens, the Van Alst Playground, Athens Square, the Blue Apple Early Childhood Learning Center, P.S. 234Q The School of Performing Arts and Technology and I.S. 126Q Albert Shanker School.

The building applications were submitted by Konstantine Drakopoulos of 42-50 21st Street Realty LLC. These applications list the architect of record as Gerald J. Caliendo Architects.

Demolition permits were filed towards the end of 2024 to eliminate the existing structure at 30-16 23rd St. An estimated date for construction to wrap up on the new building has not yet been provided.

