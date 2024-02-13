Permits filed for 7-story mixed-use building in Astoria

Feb. 13, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for a 7-story mixed-use building at 28-08 21st St. in Astoria.

According to the permits, the proposed development would be approximately 74 feet tall, with 17,096 square feet of residential space. A total of 25 residential units would be in the development.

In addition to the residential space, other features outlined in the permits include a cellar, five open parking spots and a rear yard measuring about 30 feet in length.

The development is currently occupied by a two-story building. However, demolition permits were filed in December 2023. A date for the demolition has not yet been set.

Ameriland Brook LLC is listed as the architecture firm that submitted the demolition permits.