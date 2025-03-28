You are reading

Permits filed for new 8-story mixed-use building near Ravenswood in Astoria

35-10 12th St. in Astoria. Photo via Google Maps.

March 28, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story mixed-use building with 165 residences on the vacant lot at 35-10 12th St. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 80 feet tall and yield 130,546 square feet, with 109,887 square feet designated for residential space for the 165 units. With an average unit scope of 665 square feet, it is most likely these units will be rentals.

Commercial space will account for the remaining 20,659 square feet of the building. Additionally, the property would feature 54 enclosed parking spaces. It is also within close proximity to Ravenswood Playground, Rainey Park, Long Island City High School, P.S. 111: Jacob Blackwell, Growing Up Green I Middle School and P.S. 76Q: The William Hallet School. There are also nearby bus stops for the Q66, Q69 and Q103 lines.

The building applications were submitted by Yisroel Greenfeld of Sunshine Plaza LLC. The architect of record for this project is listed as the Vaja Group.

Since the property, located between 35th and 36th Avenues, is just a vacant lot, demolition permits will almost certainly not be needed during the construction process. An estimated completion date for this construction has not yet been provided.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
10 Black-owned businesses in Queens that are elevating the borough’s culture and economy

Mar. 27, 2025 By Taliah Gabriel

Queens is home to a large number of Black-owned establishments spanning various industries, from cuisine and fashion to music and art. These businesses not only contribute to the borough’s economic growth but also reflect the resilience and creativity of Black entrepreneurs. Many of these establishments draw on the cultural heritage and traditions of Black communities while simultaneously innovating and influencing contemporary trends.

Read More
0
Hochul announces $160M in upgrades to Q70 LaGuardia Link bus line

With plans for the LaGuardia AirTrain and Astoria subway extension officially shelved, Governor Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority, and the MTA on Tuesday unveiled a $160 million proposal to enhance the Q70 LaGuardia Link bus line, promising faster, more frequent, and more reliable service between the airport and transit hubs in Jackson Heights and Woodside.

“The transformation of LaGuardia Airport into a world-class destination that is recognized for its excellence is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York, and that starts with much-needed enhancements in transportation to and from the airport,” Hochul said. “This new funding will advance several transportation projects, provide new bus lanes, reduce congestion and overcrowding, and install new traffic lights to prioritize buses into the airport.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles