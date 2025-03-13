New parking facility provides 130 reserved spaces for Mount Sinai Queens hospital workers in Astoria

March 13, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

Finding parking in Astoria just got a little easier for Mount Sinai Queens hospital workers.

A new parking facility, located at 27-40 Hoyt Ave. S., offers 130 reserved spaces for hospital staff. Just a short walk from the hospital at 25-10 30th Ave., the garage provides much-needed relief in a neighborhood where parking can be a challenge.

The real estate firm RIPCO Real Estate secured access for the hospital workers. After RIPCO conducted an extensive search for a facility that would allow the workers to have convenient parking within walking distance of Mount Sinai, a deal was negotiated and reached for this property.

“We were honored to collaborate with Mount Sinai Queens to secure parking spaces in such a key location. Ensuring their employees have convenient and reliable parking options was a top priority,” RIPCO Real Estate Executive Managing Director Michelle Ambramov said. “This transaction reflects our commitment to providing tailored solutions that meet our clients’ unique needs. We look forward to continuing to support Mount Sinai Queens as their needs evolve.”

This lease highlights RIPCO’s efforts to address the growing demand for specialized parking solutions in New York City. The mix of residential, commercial, and medical facilities in Astoria gave us the opportunity to deliver unique real estate services.

RIPCO’s Parking Garage Advisory team represented Mount Sinai Queens in securing this lease. The listing team was comprised of Ambramov, Vice President Greg Batista, Managing Director Maxwell Greengrass and Vice President of Investment Sales Andreas Efthymiou. This deal reflected the team’s strong ability to navigate complex urban environments while also delivering customized solutions that support essential services.

This team specializes in representing landlords, developers, and parking garage operators in the sale, lease, or management of parking opportunities. They leverage existing relationships and experience to unify opportunities in medical parking, urban parking garages, surface parking lots, off-airport parking, and educational facility parking.