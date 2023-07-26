You are reading

Newly opened Tootles & French Wine Bar elevates Astoria’s dining scene

The back room at Tootles and French (Photo provided by Tootles & French)

July 25, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

A new wine haven boasting an impressive selection of over 20 wines by the glass and over 200 by the bottle has opened up in Astoria.

The new Tootles & French Wine Bar is located at 36-15 Ditmars Blvd., a space that previously housed McCann’s Pub.

However, Tootles & French is not just a wine bar. In addition to its extensive wine list, the bar also offers wine-infused cocktails, sangrias and a diverse range of specialty spirits. The dining options include an ever-evolving menu of charcuterie, cheese boards, small plates, sandwiches and entrees, perfectly complementing the wine selections.

Charcuterie board at Tootles & French (Photo provided by Tootles & French)

Patrons can also satisfy their sweet tooth with the in-house made gelatos and a special late-night menu caters to those seeking a delicious pairing for their last glass of wine.

The wine bar by Griffin Design is equally stunning, with a dedicated back room available for private parties.

The front room at Tootles & French (Photo provided by Tootles & French)

Operating six nights a week for dinner, Tootles & French is closed on Tuesdays, but offers lunch from noon to 4 p.m. on operating days. It also serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The operating hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday; and 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations can be made via Resy.

The wine program at Tootles & French focuses on uncovering lesser-known vintages, with a particular interest in smaller vineyards owned by women and minorities. Alongside a substantial offering of natural, organic and unfiltered wines, the wine list includes a significant selection of orange wines.

An array of apéritifs, digestifs, brandies, cognacs and armagnacs enhances the extensive spirits menu.

The wine bar at Tootles & French (Photo provided by Tootles & French)

Accommodating everyone from omnivores to vegetarians and vegans, Tootles & French’s menu includes a multi-course, prix fixe wine pairing menu, currently featuring privately imported Georgian wine. The seasonal menu highlights include hand-selected cheese and charcuterie boards, Guajillo shrimp, bone marrow and a selection of sandwiches. The current star of the entrees section is the Imported Iberico Pork with Garlic Chimichurri, Potato Pancakes and Piquillo Peppers.

Chad Goldsmith, the owner of Tootles & French, named the wine bar after the childhood nicknames he and brother Randy Goldsmith had, “Noodles & French Fries.” Goldsmith has an extensive background in wine and spirit sourcing and a sommelier certification.

“We finally found a spot in the heart of Astoria where friends and family can gather and enjoy amazing wines, drinks and great food. We’re really pleased to be part of a community we already love,” said Goldsmith, expressing his joy in serving Astoria, a community he considers home.

(Photo provided by Tootles & French)

(Photo provided by Tootles & French)

(Photos provided by Tootles & French)

