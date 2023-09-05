You are reading

New York Power Authority to host community education event at Astoria Houses

The New York Power Authority is hosting a community education event for students and adults at the Astoria Houses on Wednesday, Sept. 6. (File photo)

Sept. 5, 2023 By Bill Parry

The New York Power Authority, in partnership with HANAC Astoria Cornerstone and Urban Upbound, will host a Community Education day on Wednesday, Sept. 6, on the basketball courts at the Astoria Houses.

From noon to 4 p.m., K-12 students and adults interested in STEM topics such as energy basics, renewable energy — including hydro, wind and solar — and careers in the energy sector, will be provided with information in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The community engagement day will also include complimentary school supplies, and fun activities for the entire family including food, drinks and desserts catered by local vendors.

“NYPA built a hydroponics lab last year for the Astoria Houses Community Center and the community day is part of the utility’s ongoing relationship with HANAC,” said Kaela Mainsah, NYPA’s vice president of Environmental Justice. “We want residents to learn about their local community-based organizations and take part in hands-on activities that will spark interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and careers. The day is all about making learning fun and engaging for residents of all ages.”

The basketball courts are located near 4-05 Astoria Blvd. and the Astoria Vernon Boulevard NYC Ferry landing at the Astoria Houses promenade.

“Quality and engaging STEM education is an invaluable asset for both young people and adults looking to improve their lives and communities,” HANAC Associate Director of Youth Programs Venus Bermudez said. “HANAC is thrilled to partner with the New York Power Authority and Urban Upbound to offer this unique learning experience for all members of the Queens community.”

