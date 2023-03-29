New restaurant to give away 200 free meals upon opening March 31 in Astoria

March 29, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A restaurant that offers healthy meals at affordable prices will open in Astoria Friday, March 31, and and its first 200 guests will be able to grab a free meal.

Everytable, a Los Angeles-based company with more than 50 locations spread across New York City and California, is opening on the corner of 30th Avenue and 30th Street in astoria.

The new restaurant marks the company’s first eatery in Queens. Everytable operates eight other locations in the city with six in Manhattan and two in Brooklyn. The Astoria restaurant, located at 29-38 30th Ave., is situated next to the ice cream shop Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream.

The operators of Everytable say its meals are convenient, nutritious and budget-friendly – despite rising food and operating costs. For instance, Everytable meals range between $6 and $10.

Everytable says it wants to bring its low-cost and health-focused meals to diverse neighborhoods such as Astoria. The company says the strategy is part of its mission to fight food poverty.

The company offers a range of salads, wraps, sandwiches and hot plates such as the “Nashville Hot Chicken Pasta” which comes with chicken thighs, smoky paprika, cavatappi pasta in alfredo along with sauce cumin and cayenne spices.

Other hot plates on the menu include “Chicken Tingo Tacos,” which are filled with smoky chipotle braised chicken, tomato, corn and bean salad and topped with queso fresco cheese, as well as the “Homegirl Salmon Adobo,” which comes with adobo-spiced salmon, roasted cauliflower rice and chili-lime chickpeas.

The company says it uses high-quality ingredients in its meals. Furthermore, the caloric and nutritional breakdown of each meal is provided in order to better inform its customers as to what they are consuming. Plant-based and gluten-free options are also available.

A wide variety of cold-pressed juices, snacks, and desserts will be on the menu too at the new Astoria location. The new restaurant will also serve coffee beverages by Crenshaw Coffee, an LA-based business that sources its coffee directly from farms in Ethiopia.

The company also runs a food poverty-fighting program called Pay It Forward, whereby customers can purchase meals for those in need. The donation of each meal purchased goes into a consolidated fund and then Everytable teams up with charitable groups to disseminate the food.

To mark the opening, Everytable will host a grand opening on Friday at 11 a.m., featuring a live DJ who will be playing celebratory music. The first 200 guests will receive a free meal while supplies last, the company said.

Hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Sundays.