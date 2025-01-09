Museum of the Moving Image to honor Martin Luther King Jr. with Family Day and activities

Jan. 9, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) will honor Martin Luther King Jr. next week with a family day of talks, tours, and digital media activities.

MoMI, located at 36-01 35th Ave., will hold a Family Day on Sunday, Jan. 19, between 2 and 5 p.m., to pay tribute to King’s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

The event, which is included in museum admission, invites visitors to join a thoughtful conversation with teen advocates about conflict resolution with MoMI community partner Urban Upbound, a non-profit dedicated to fighting poverty and inequality.

The event also invites visitors to create animations and immersive, virtual reality drawings, join a Museum tour, and participate in a scavenger hunt to discover the connections between moving image history and Black people’s fight for freedom during the Civil Rights Movement.

King’s activism throughout the 1950s and 1960s helped lead to the historic march on Washington in 1963, followed by the passage of the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

MoMI will also be open on Monday, Jan. 20, between 12 and 6 p.m. for Martin Luther King Day.

The museum will also host a number of other exhibitions and screenings throughout January, with its ongoing exhibition honoring the 1990s era of DIY recordings and skater culture set to come to an end on Jan. 25.

Recording the Ride: The Rise of Street-Style Skate Videos, which will run from Sept. 7 through Jan. 25, 2025, recognizes the era’s skate culture and explores the origins of the new media genre, which produced grainy montages of skaters in flight, generally accompanied by rock music.

MoMI is also celebrating winter in all its forms this January with its “See It Big: Let It Snow” screening series, which began on Dec. 6 and runs until Jan. 24.

The series includes 35mm screenings of iconic winter and snow-themed films, including “The Thing”, “Runaway Train”, “The Gold Rush”. It also includes screenings of “The Shining”, “Nanook of the North”, “The Ascent” and the James Bond film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”.