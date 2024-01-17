Mount Sinai opens outpatient practice in Astoria

Jan. 17, 2024 By Bill Parry

Mount Sinai Health System announced on Tuesday the opening of Mount Sinai Queens-Crescent Street in Astoria, a new outpatient practice offering multispecialty care in a new state-of-the-art facility.

Located across the street from Mount Sinai Queens at 30-14 Crescent St., the new location will enhance health care accessibility for residents of western Queens, integrating a wide range of outpatient primary and specialty practices under one roof to deliver coordinated care to patients.

Mount Sinai Queens-Crescent Street, structured across three floors, offers the latest diagnostic and treatment options and specialized care. Services include heart care from Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital on the second floor and centers for hematology/oncology, gastroenterology, endocrinology/diabetes care, rheumatology, and physical medicine and rehabilitation — physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology — on the third floor.

Within the next year, a Mount Sinai retail pharmacy and Mount Sinai Express Care — an urgent care clinic associated with the hospital’s emergency room — will also open on the first floor of the building.

“The opening of Mount Sinai Queens-Crescent Street marks a transformative milestone in our ability to provide a wide range of health care services for the Queens community,” said Cameron R. Hernandez, MD, Executive Director and COO, Mount Sinai Queens. “This new facility will help redefine health care accessibility, ensuring that every individual receives comprehensive and tailored care that transcends conventional boundaries.”

The addition of the new Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital space further enhances cardiac care options available at Mount Sinai Queens. The hospital features modern technologies that provide cutting-edge care, including a new cardiac CT scanner and cardiac nuclear camera, which were generously donated to the hospital. With these improvements and the recent opening of the first cardiac catheterization lab in Astoria, Mount Sinai is transforming cardiac treatment for the western Queens area.

“With the integration of these services under one roof, we’re creating a continuum of care, from preventative measures to managing complex medical conditions,” Hernandez said. “We’re thrilled to expand our outpatient services in Queens, and look forward to continuing our pursuit of providing innovative, compassionate, and patient-centered health care that truly makes a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Specialty services on the second and third floors of Mount Sinai-Crescent Street are now accepting appointments. Call 718-808-7237 to book appointments for hematology/oncology, gastroenterology, endocrinology/diabetes care, rheumatology, or physical medicine and rehabilitation services. To make an appointment with the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital at Mount Sinai Queens-Crescent Street, call 718-808-7241.