Moped rider struck and killed by SUV driver in Astoria early Monday morning: NYPD

A Moped rider was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV at the intersection of 23rd Avenue and 37th Street in Astoria early Monday morning. Via Google Maps

July 9, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Southeast Queens man was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV while he was riding a moped in Astoria during the early morning of Monday, June 7.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of 37th Street and 23rd Avenue just before 3 a.m., where they found the moped rider lying on the roadway with severe head trauma.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Antonio Hernandez-Bazan, 39, of 161st Street in Jamaica.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that Hernandez-Bazan was riding a moped traveling eastbound on 23rd Avenue when he was struck by a 22-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2019 Subaru Forester who was traveling northbound on 37th Street.

The impact ejected Hernandez-Bazan from his moped onto the roadway, striking his head. The SUV driver and his 21-year-old female passenger refused medical attention at the scene.

There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.

