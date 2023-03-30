You are reading

Police searching for missing teen from Ravenswood Houses in Astoria

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her residence at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria on Wednesday morning. (Photos courtesy of NYPD and Google Maps)

March 30, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her residence at the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that Ayana Farmer was last seen leaving Ravenswood Houses, located at 35-06 21st St., at approximately 8:20 a.m. on March 29.

She has a dark complexion and thin build, with brown eyes and black hair in braids, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with orange lettering, black sweatpants and a purple coat, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Load More Articles