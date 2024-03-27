Mets legend Dwight Gooden to hold meet-and-greet at Murphy’s Bar in Astoria Apr. 19

Mar. 27, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden will be holding a special meet-and-greet at Murphy’s Bar at 45-01 23rd Ave. in Astoria on Friday, Apr. 19 from 7-9 p.m.

For $25, fans can get an autograph from and a picture with Gooden. Attendees will have the chance to chat with Gooden prior to the viewing party of the Mets-Dodgers game in Los Angeles at 10 p.m.

Murphy’s will be offering patrons a food and drink special throughout this event. Tickets and more information on the event can be found here.

Gooden spent 11 years of his 16-year career pitching for the Mets. In addition to being a member of the 1986 World Series-winning team, Gooden won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1984 and the National League Cy Young Award in 1985. He was a four-time all-star and a Silver Slugger Award-winner with the Mets. On Apr. 14, the Mets will be retiring his number 16 during a pregame ceremony.

In addition to pitching in Queens, Gooden spent parts of three seasons pitching for the Yankees. On May 14, 1996, he threw a no-hitter as a member of the Yankees.