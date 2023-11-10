You are reading

Man sought for performing sexual act in front of young woman on N train in Astoria: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly performed a sex act in front of a 22-year-old woman on an N train in Astoria. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Nov. 10, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who is wanted in connection with a “public lewdness” investigation stemming from an incident on board an N train late in October.

A 22-year-old woman was on board a northbound N train approaching the Broadway station at around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, when a stranger stood before her and exposed himself and proceeded to perform a sexual act in front of her, according to the NYPD.

The suspect left the subway car at the Broadway station and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released images of the suspect on Nov. 9 and described him as having a dark complexion with long black hair and a full beard and mustache.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 114th Precinct has reported 95 sex crimes so far in 2023, 14 more than the 81 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 17.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

