Man hospitalized after shooting at Astoria Houses Saturday night: NYPD

April 27, 2025 By Dean Moses

Detectives from the 114th Precinct and Police Service Area 9 are investigating a shooting in Astoria on Saturday night that left a man hospitalized.

According to police sources, officers rushed to Astoria Houses located at 1-05 Astoria Blvd. at around 8:54 p.m. on April 26 after receiving reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right thigh outside an apartment building.

EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital. Police sources report that the victim was uncooperative with police, only telling detectives that when he walked outside, he felt pain in his leg and noticed that he was shot.

Police have not yet obtained a description of the suspected shooter.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.