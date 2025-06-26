Man faces up to 2 years in prison for allegedly abusing poodle in Astoria apartment building: DA

June 26, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

An Astoria dog owner was arrested earlier this month and arraigned on animal cruelty charges for allegedly injuring his small female poodle by repeatedly throwing the pet down a flight of stairs and then dragging the puppy back up the steps by the leash.

The alleged violence was caught on surveillance footage inside the defendant’s apartment staircase.

Carlo Silva, 40, of Astoria Boulevard, was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on June 18 on a criminal complaint charging him with five counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide sustenance.

According to the charges, on June 2, at approximately 1 p.m., an officer from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a report of animal cruelty at Silva’s apartment building. The officer reviewed video surveillance footage dated May 31, 2025, from a security camera located inside the building, which depicted Silva yanking the 8-month-old dog named Olivia by the leash, throwing her down the stairs, and dragging her back up as her body thrashed and rolled against the steps. The abuse was repeated a dozen times during the one-minute and 45-second video.

The same behavior was observed on video surveillance footage from approximately 2:55 a.m., 3:00 a.m., and 2:50 p.m. on June 1and approximately 2 a.m. on June 2.

After viewing the video footage, the officer placed Silva under arrest.

“The senseless brutality depicted on the surveillance video in this case is sickening,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “As alleged, this defendant threw an 8-month-old puppy down the stairs and dragged the animal back up the stairs with its leash 12 times in less than 2 minutes.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge Sharifa Nasser-Cuellar ordered Silva to return to court on August 13. If convicted, he faces up to two years in prison.

“Every animal deserves to be treated with care and compassion,” Katz said. “The defendant is accused of inflicting great pain and suffering on a completely defenseless animal, and we hold him accountable for his alleged actions.”

The puppy was transported to the ASPCA for evaluation and care. According to a forensic veterinarian’s exam that followed, Olivia suffered extensive skin contusions over multiple areas of her body, scabbed wounds on the top of her head and right front leg, a chipped incisor tooth, and skin scars along her lower right back. X-ray images revealed a recent fracture of Olivia’s right rib and soft tissue swelling of the bone of her front leg. The injuries were found to be the result of recent blunt force trauma and caused the dog to experience significant physical pain.

“The ASPCA is providing medical and behavioral care for the 8-month-old Poodle, Olivia, after she experienced abusive treatment at the hands of her owner,” the ASPCA said in a statement to QNS. “The surveillance footage of her abuse is incredibly difficult to watch, and we are grateful to our partners at the New York City Police Department for mobilizing quickly to get Olivia the care she needs.”

The ASPCA is also caring for most of the 48 Belgian Malinois dogs who were rescued from deplorable conditions inside a cramped one-bedroom apartment at 102-45 62nd Rd. in Forest Hills last month.

“Animal cruelty is prevalent in New York City’s five boroughs, and only through collaboration with local law enforcement and animal welfare agencies can we prevent and address animal cruelty issues citywide,” the ASPCA continued. “No dog deserves to suffer — and we’re committed to assisting the NYPD and Queens District Attorney’s Office with the investigation into Olivia’s abuse to help ensure she does not encounter mistreatment like this again.”