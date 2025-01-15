Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani sets fundraising record in 2025 NYC mayoral race

Jan. 15, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral campaign has raised $642,339 from 6,502 unique donors in its first 80 days, the most money raised by any candidate in a single filing period for the 2025 New York City mayoral election.

Mamdani, who represents New York’s 36th Assembly District including portions of Astoria and Ditmars, announced his candidacy for mayor in October and has now qualified for matching funds under the city’s 8:1 public financing program, which incentivizes candidates to appeal to New York City residents by matching donations made by people living in the city.

Mamdani’s campaign estimates that $300,000 of the funds raised so far will be matched by the financing program, unlocking an additional $2.4 million for the campaign and bringing the total raised to over $3 million.

The campaign stated that 84% of donors—equaling 5,460 people—live in New York City, and the median donation was $50. A significant number of people who contributed to Mamdani’s campaign were first-time donors, while educators were the most common profession to donate to the campaign.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, said the donations exceeded “highest expectations” and said the level of financial support indicated an appetite throughout the city for a new approach to politics.

“I am overwhelmed and profoundly grateful for the outpouring of support from nearly every neighborhood in New York City,” Mamdani said in a statement. “We knew there was a hunger for a different kind of politics but this is beyond even our highest expectations. Our thousands of donors have launched us and our vision for a more affordable city into the top tier of this race.”

Mamdani has named rent freezes, free bus service, and free childcare among the top issues for his mayoral campaign.

His campaign announced the filings ahead of Wednesday’s public fundraising disclosure deadline.

Prior to the latest round of funding disclosures, only the campaign of former City Comptroller Scott Stringer had raised enough funds to meet the threshold to become eligible for matching funds.

However, several candidates have stated this week that they have also raised enough funds to qualify for the program.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie announced Tuesday that he has now raised $647,449, enabling him to unlock over $2.3 million in public funds. Prominent New York lawyer Jim Walden also announced Monday that he has raised almost $629,736, also unlocking funds under the public financing program.

Former Comptroller Brad Lander also announced this week that he has received enough donations to be eligible for the program.

Mayor Eric Adams has been denied access to the financing program due to the ongoing federal corruption case.