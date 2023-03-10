You are reading

Lyft driver robbed at knifepoint near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect and three of his friends after a Lyft driver was robbed at knifepoint near the Queensbridge Houses last week. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

March 10, 2023 By Bill Parry

A car service driver was robbed at knifepoint near the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City last week, and police from the 108th Precinct are looking for four men who remain at large.

In the early morning of Friday, March 3, the 41-year-old Lyt driver picked up two men at 67-01 41st Ave. at around 3:30 a.m. Once inside the vehicle, one of the perpetrators pulled out a knife and forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone, police said. The two suspects got out of the car and hopped in a gray sedan with two other men and the car drove off. The driver was not injured.

The NYPD released a dashcam video that shows the two men as they got in the getaway car. They were both wearing yellow hoodies and yellow pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

