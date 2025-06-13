Western Queens lawmakers back DOT’s 31st Street bike lane redesign

June 13, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas and Council Member Tiffany Cabán issued a joint statement voicing strong support for the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) proposed redesign of 31st Street in Astoria, which includes the installation of eight-foot-wide protected bike lanes beneath the elevated N/W subway tracks.

In April, the DOT unveiled the Street Safety Plan to install protected bike lanes on either side of the street for a mile-long stretch from 36th Avenue to Newtown Avenue, igniting fierce debate among local residents.

More than 4,000 local residents have signed an online petition opposing the bike lanes, stating that the street plan would damage local businesses and create a significant public safety risk for people crossing the bike lane. Meanwhile, a separate petition supporting the bike lane has received over 3,300 signatures.

Gonzalez, González-Rojas and Cabán, who all represent the area covered by the Street Safety Plan, outlined their support for the plan in a statement issued Friday, stating that the plan would protect cyclists, pedestrians and motorists alike. They added that the plan would also help to make local streets less congested.

Currently, 31st Street has two 14-foot-wide “moving lanes” inside the 3-foot-wide columns supporting the elevated tracks and two 13-foot-wide parking lanes outside the columns.

The plan would reduce the width of the moving lanes by three feet in both directions and the width of the parking lanes from 13 feet to 8 feet. The parking lanes would also be relocated from curbside parking to level with the supporting columns, while a 3-foot-wide buffer zone would separate parked cars from the protected bike lanes.

The mile-long stretch covered by the new bike lane plan is among the most dangerous roads in Queens, according to DOT data, with a total of 178 injuries recorded on the corridor over the four-year period. DOT data cites “multiple instances” of cyclists getting “doored” – referring to when a cyclist collides with a car door that has been opened in their path – while over 30% of pedestrian injuries have been caused by left-turn crashes.

Elected officials said the plan would allow motorists to drive as normal while making the street significantly safer for all road users.

“Drivers will not lose a single lane for driving or parking,” elected officials said in a joint statement. “DOT rated this corridor as among the top 10% most dangerous streets for serious injuries in Queens. In the last five-year period alone, there were 178 total injuries and 2 fatalities due to traffic violence.

“As elected officials representing Western Queens, we support this plan to make our streets safer and save lives.”

Gonzalez, González-Rojas and Cabán noted that they had “spearheaded” the Western Queens Street Safety Plan alongside other community partners as part of efforts to bring a network of protected bike lanes to the area. The safety plan additionally called for safety measures such as daylighting, referencing efforts to enhance visibility on streets.

“Our plan called for proven methods to increase street safety, including protected bike lanes, daylighting, and pedestrian plazas,” elected officials stated. “The DOT 31st St. plan answers that call.”

“We will continue to encourage community feedback on this work as planning and implementation continue. We look forward to continuing to work with community members to make our streets safer and cleaner for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike.”

The DOT also plans to add painted pedestrian islands at intersections to shorten pedestrian crossing distances as part of the 31st Street plan. The plan additionally bans parking at corners to boost visibility.

The DOT argues that protected bike lanes are a necessary step toward reducing serious injuries and fatalities along 31st Street, stating that 11 serious injuries were recorded along the street between 2020 and 2024, in addition to two deaths.

Construction of the protected bike lanes is due to begin in the summer.

However, a number of local businesses and residents argue that the proposed bike lanes will disrupt local businesses, making it more difficult for businesses to take deliveries. They also argue that the proposed bike lanes will force King Souvlaki, a “neighborhood staple” food truck that has served Astoria since 1976, to relocate.

Critics of the proposal also state that construction of the bike lanes will impact foot traffic along 31st Street “for months” and worsen the “existing parking shortage in the area.”

Critics also noted that there are existing north/south bike lanes on nearby Crescent Street, which is described as a “far less congested” corridor.

More than a dozen local businesses have endorsed the petition, including Sotta La Luna, Under Pressure Coffee and Sala Astoria. St. Demetrios Church and School has also outlined its opposition to the bike lanes, stating that protected bike lanes will cause havoc for parents dropping children off at school.

On the other hand, the supporting petition praised the DOT for “finally” addressing some of the safety concerns that have existed along 31st Street for years.

The 31st Ave Open Street Collective also accused the coalition of local businesses of stoking “irrational fears based on misinformation and sometimes outright falsehoods.”

Ben Furnas, Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives, said the group was excited by the “groundswell” of support for the bike lanes in the recently-launched petition.

“We hope to see DOT move to reduce injuries and make 31st Street safe for everyone,” Furnas said.

The DOT similarly rebutted the opponents’ “baseless claims” in their petition, stating that the proposal is a direct result of the Western Queens Street Safety Plan developed by local elected officials.

Agency officials also stated that the DOT continues to conduct outreach on all levels to help ensure that local businesses can load goods and receive deliveries.

“Our proposal will better organize traffic on 31st Street, where multiple people have been seriously injured or lost their lives in recent years, to improve safety for everyone while keeping vehicles moving,” a DOT spokesperson said. “This redesign would maintain the existing number of travel and parking lanes, with research showing designs like these successfully improve safety and support local businesses.”

DOT officials additionally stated that existing food trucks on 31st Street would be able to use a “floating parking lane” outlined in the proposal, which would allow them to operate similarly to how they are currently utilizing curbside space.