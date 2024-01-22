Infant girl dies Sunday after apparent medical incident inside migrant shelter in Long Island City: NYPD

Jan. 22, 2024 By Bill Parry

No criminality is suspected in the death of a three-month-old infant girl who was found by her mother unconscious and unresponsive inside a migrant shelter in Long Island City on Sunday afternoon.

Police from the NYPD 114th Precinct in Astoria and EMS responded to a 911 call of an emergency at the Queens County Inn and Suites at 40-34 Crescent St. The infant was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria where she was pronounced dead a short while later.

An NYPD spokeswoman could not confirm news reports that the infant, later identified as Yuleisy Astudillo, had suffered a cardiac arrest, saying that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would determine the cause of death. The medical report was not available as of Monday morning.

A spokesperson from the city’s Department of Social Services, which oversees the migrant shelter, said that under state law, specifics about the case could not be disclosed.

“This is an absolutely heart-breaking tragedy. Protecting the health and safety of our clients is our top priority, and non-profit provider staff responded immediately when this incident was reported to ensure appropriate medical support,” the DSS spokesperson said. “Our deepest condolences go out to all who have been impacted, and we stand ready to provide the family with every support we can during this incredibly difficult time.”

There have been no arrests and the investigation by detectives from the 114th Precinct remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.