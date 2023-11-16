Indulge in western Queens’ best fall flavors with these seasonal dishes and drinks

Nov. 16, 2023 By Jessica Militello

November is the perfect time to indulge in fall flavors and Western Queens is filled with plenty of delicious choices to satisfy your cravings.

While pumpkin-flavored everything is definitely in full effect, there’s even more fall flavors to enjoy right now.

From food to drink and even dessert, here’s a list of tasty dishes of the season to try before they run out.

Fall Farro salad

There’s nothing like a dish that’s filling while being delicious and healthy all in one. Queens Room loves to update their menu with each season and their Fall Farro salad definitely brings the autumnal flavors with ingredients like kale, farro, roasted butternut squash, brussels sprouts, pumpkin seeds and dried cranberry. Check it out next time you stop by the neighborhood gem for brunch or dinner.

Queens Room

36-02 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-987-3994

Autumn at Drinkology

If you’re looking to try a fun drink that will get you in the spirit of the season then Autumn at Drinkology should definitely be next on your list. The cocktail is made with vodka, infused chamomile, crème de cassis, green apple, Hennessy and lemon juice.

Drinkology

43-04 34th Ave, LIC

917-396-4144

Tonkotsu ramen at Sapps

As the weather gets cooler and the days start getting shorter there’s nothing like a hot bowl of delicious ramen soup to keep you warm and cozy throughout the day.

Try a bowl of tonkotsu ramen from Sapps made with their signature ramen in pork bone broth and served with vegetables and pork katsu and served with a side of salad.

Sapps

27-26 Jackson Ave., LIC

718-784-5555

Vegan sweet potato marshmallow pie from Van Leeuwen

Why wait until Thanksgiving Day for the delicious combination of sweet potatoes and marshmallows when you can indulge right now and make it an ice cream treat?

Van Leeuwan has become a favorite go to for vegan ice cream and they haven’t disappointed with this tasty vegan treat that’s perfect for the season.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

33-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-242-2083

Pumpkin pie ice cream from Ample hills

If sweet potato-filled ice cream goodness isn’t quite for you then pumpkin pie ice cream from Ample Hills might be more your flavor, with swirls of marshmallow and house made cinnamon sugar cone crunchies.

The local neighborhood spot always has something to offer for the different seasons and this tasty treat is definitely a must try.

Ample Hills Creamery

34-02 30th Ave., Astoria

347-507-0770

Pumpkin Margarita by The Alcove

Just when you thought there was nothing left to create a pumpkin flavored version of, check out the pumpkin margarita made exclusively at The Alcove.

Get your drink on and your dessert all in the same glass with this delicious and fun drink this season.

The Alcove

41-11 49th St., Sunnyside

347-823-4159

Apple cider donut beer from Mosaic

Another fun part of the Fall are the seasonal beers that come around for the time like the apple cider donut beer from Mosaic Bar courtesy of DownEast Cider.

Make your drink a little sweeter by adding a cinnamon sugar rim around the glass and enjoy happy hour with some seasonal flair.

Mosaic

25-19 24th Ave., Astoria

718-728-0708

Deep fried pumpkin ravioli by Comfortland

If you’re looking to satisfy your craving for delicious and indulgent then look no further than Comfortland with their deep fried pumpkin ravioli with hot honey and cranberry tomato sauce.

This tasty treat will leave you both warm and satisfied and there’s no better place to indulge for the season with their many seasonal food and dessert items that they offer.

Comfortland

4009 30th Ave., Astoria

347-642-9932

Sweet potato and feta tacos from Blend on the Water

Satisfy your sweet potato cravings with a little bit of a twist with the sweet potato and feta tacos from Blend on the Water, made with roasted sweet potato, feta cheese, cholul aioli, and tomato basil aioli.

The item is a regular on the menu and could be a fun addition to bring along to a Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gathering.

Blend on the Water

45-40 Center Blvd., LIC

718-606-9851

Turkey Sandwich from The Skillman

Get in the holiday spirit at lunch time with a tasty turkey sandwich made with swiss cheese, lettuce, roasted peppers, and mayo and served with a side of hot and fresh sweet potato fries.

There’s no need to wait for Thanksgiving Day to enjoy a turkey feast when you can fill your cravings any time of day.

The Skillman

45-20 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

718-406-9048

*This story first published in the November issue of BORO Magazine