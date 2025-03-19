You are reading

Housing lottery underway for 41 units at Hallets Point buildings in Astoria, rent starts at $3,261

20 and 30 Halletts Point in Astoria. Rendering courtesy of the Durst Organization.

March 19, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 41 units at 20 and 30 Hallets Point in Astoria.

The developments feature 647 total residences, with 606 at market rate. The 41 units set aside are intended for those earning 120% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $186,360.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Ten of the units set aside are studios, with a monthly rent of $3,261. No more than two people can be living in each of these units. Those inhabiting each residence must combine to have annual incomes ranging from $111,806-$149,160.

A bedroom at Hallets Point. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Another 11 units are one-bedroom and intended for up to three residents each. The rent for these units is $3,495 a month. Each household must be making $119,829-$167,760 a year.

The living room of a unit at Hallets Point. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

The last 20 units are two-bedroom, with a rent of $4,194 a month. Households of up to five people can live in these units, as long as they combine to earn $143,795-$201,240 annually.

Amenities within each unit include dishwashers, washers, dryers, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, hardwood floors, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops, and finishes. Tenants are not responsible for utilities. Electricity, electric stove, hot water, and heat are all included in the rent.

Other amenities available at these two developments include garages, bike storage lockers, common area WiFi, a gymnasium, a pool and cabana, a party room, a media room, a recreation room, which also has a golf simulator, a children’s playroom, a business center, multiple resident lounges with demo kitchens and grills, an outdoor terrace, a playground, storage, package lockers and an elevator. Additional fees apply to the gymnasium, the pool and cabana, the party room, the media room, the recreation room, the gymnasium and the resident lounges.

The gymnasium. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

The pool. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

The children’s playroom. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

The business center. Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

The Hallets Point developments are smoke-free and pet-friendly. There are breed and size restrictions. There is a one-time pet refundable deposit that will apply. A dog park is also located close to the buildings.

Rendering courtesy of NYC Housing Connect.

Both 20 and 30 Hallets Point were designed by Handel Architects and developed by the Durst Organization.

Those who intend to apply for housing at either of these buildings are required to meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by May 16. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 20 and 30 Halletts Point Apartments, c/o Reside New York 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

