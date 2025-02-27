Housing lottery opens for one-bedroom units at Steinway St. in Astoria, rent at $2,698

Feb. 27, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for three units in an upcoming 6-story mixed-use building at 32-24 Steinway St. in Astoria.

The building will feature ten total residential units, with seven at market rate. The other three units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $201,890.

All three units set aside are one-bedroom and have a monthly rent of $2,698. Up to three people can reside within each of these units. The combined annual income for each household must range from $92,503-$181,740.

Available amenities within each residence includes air-conditioning, dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. The building is also smoke-free. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including stove, heat and hot water.

This building was designed by Wexler Associates. Nick Sabbatini is the developer.

32-24 Steinway St. offers convenient access to public transportation and nearby amenities. The building is a short walk from the Steinway Street subway station (M, R trains) and multiple bus routes, including the Q18, Q101, and Q104. Steinway Street is a major commercial hub, lined with shops, restaurants, and cafes. Nearby landmarks include the Museum of the Moving Image, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and Astoria Park.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 32-24 Steinway St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by March 11. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 32-24 Steinway Street Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.