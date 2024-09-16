Housing lottery launches at The Northern II residential buildings in Astoria, rent starts at $1,757

Sept. 16, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 59 units at The Northern II, a pair of residential buildings in Astoria.

Located at 38-27 and 38-38 32nd St., these buildings yield a total of 193 residences, with 134 being at market rate. Out of the remaining 59 units, 37 are available in a housing lottery for those earning 80% of the area median income and 22 for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Three of the 37 units for those earning 80% of the area median income are studios, meant for up to two residents each. The rent for these units is $1,757. Those living in these units must have an annual income ranging from $63,155 to $99,440.

Another 26 units at 80% of the area median income are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $1,875. Up to three people can reside in these units as long as they combine to earn $67,612-$111,840 annually.

The last eight units at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $2,232. As many as five people can live in each of these units, as long as they make $80,915-$134,160 annually.

The other 22 units, available for those earning 130% of the area median income, are five studios with a monthly rent of $3,105. Meant for no more than two people, residents must make 106,458- $161,590 to live there.

Thirteen more of these units are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $3,317. As many as three people can live in each of these units. Residents must combine to earn $113,726-$181,740 annually.

The final four units are two-bedroom units that cost $3,963 in monthly rent. Up to five people can live in each unit, as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $135,875 to $218,010.

Amenities that residents can look forward to at The Northern II include dishwashers in each unit, hardwood floors, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, a recreation room, a rooftop terrace, an elevator, an accessible entrance and bike storage lockers. There are assigned parking spaces, with garages providing residents with covered parking. The Northern II is also pet-friendly and provides residents with online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, which includes stove and heat.

The area around The Northern II is pedestrian-friendly, with a high walk score. Additionally, The Northern II is located within close proximity to a bus stop, providing convenient access to public transportation.

Those who intend to apply for housing units at The Northern II must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 28. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

The Northern II was designed by NY Building Associates Inc. and developed by Developing NY State.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 38-27 and 38-38 32nd Street Apartments, c/o All Borough Solutions, 670 Flushing Ave., #316, Brooklyn, NY 11206.