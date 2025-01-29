Affordable housing lottery launches for one-bedroom units in LIC near 39th Ave. station

Jan. 29, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for three units in a 5-story mixed-use building at 38-03 31st St. on the border of Long Island City and Astoria.

The building has nine residences, six of which are market rate. The other three units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income, and the asset cap is $201,890.

The property is conveniently located near the 39th Avenue station on the N/W subway line, providing residents with easy access to Midtown Manhattan and other parts of Queens.

All three units set aside are one-bedroom and have a monthly rent of $2,700. Up to three people can reside in each of these residences. The households must each combine to earn an annual income ranging from $92,572-$181,740.

Amenities available for residents include dishwashers in each unit and an elevator. Pets are not permitted in this development. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including stove, heat, and hot water.

Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio designed this building. Hooshang Nemat, under the LIC 31 LLC, developed it.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 38-03 31st St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 12. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 38-03 31st Street Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.