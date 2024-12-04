Housing lottery launches for 90 units at Hearthstone in Astoria, rent starts at $828

Dec. 4, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 90 units at Hearthstone, a 13-story residential building in Astoria.

Located at 34-35 44th St., Hearthstone features 354 total residences, with 264 offered at market rate. Of the 90 remaining units, 36 have been designated for individuals earning 40% of the area median income, with an asset limit of $62,120, 36 for people earning 60% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $93,180, 16 for those earning 100% of the area median income, with an asset cap of $155,300, and two for people earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $201,890.

For the 36 units available to those earning 40% of the area median income, the breakdown is as follows:

One-bedrooms: Twenty-three one-bedroom units are available for up to three residents, with a monthly rent of $828. Household income must range from $33,395 to $55,920.00.

Two-bedrooms: Thirteen two-bedroom units, available for households of up to five, have a monthly rent of $967. Eligible households must have an income between $39,875 and $67,080.

For the 36 units set aside at 60% of the area median income, here is the breakdown:

One-bedrooms: Twenty-four one-bedroom units are offered for households of up to three, with a monthly rent of $1,328. Combined annual income must range from $50,538 to $83,880. There is another one-bedroom unit unit offered with a $1,444 monthly rent and meant for residents with a combined annual income ranging from 49,509 to $83,880.

Two-bedrooms: Eleven units are two-bedrooms, available for up to five residents, with a monthly rent of $1,567. Households must have a combined annual income between $60,446 and $100,620.

For the 16 units available to those earning 100% of the area median income, the breakdown is this:

One-bedrooms: Nine one-bedroom units are available for up to three residents, with a monthly rent of $2,329. Household income must range from $84,858 to $139,800.

Two-bedrooms: Seven two-bedroom units, available for households of up to five, have a monthly rent of $2,768. Eligible households must have an income between $101,623 and $167,700.

The two units for those earning 130% of the area median income are one-bedroom units with a monthly rent of $3,298. Households of up to three people can reside in these units as long as they combine for an annual income between $113,075 and $181,740.

Amenities available to residents within each unit include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, washers, dryers and dishwashers, air-conditioning, a patio or balcony, energy-efficient appliances, high-speed internet, cable or satellite TV, online options for leasing, paying rent or making maintenance requests and an intercommunication device. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove and electric heat.

Other amenities found throughout Hearthstone include garages with covered parking and electric car charging stations, a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, a gymnasium, a yoga/dance studio, a party room, a children’s playroom, an outdoor terrace, a rooftop terrace, green space and other outdoor areas, storage, a concierge, an on-site resident manager, a security guard, security cameras, an elevator and an accessible entrance.

Hearthstone is smoke-free and pet-friendly. Multiple pets are allowed for a household. Hearthstone also has a dog washing station and is located near a dog park.

The neighborhood has a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with jogging/biking/walking paths located nearby. Additionally, Hearthstone is conveniently located near a bus stop, providing easy access to public transportation.

Hearthstone was designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Silverstein Properties.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Hearthstone must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 14. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Housing Line, 109 E. 9th St., Storefront, New York, NY 10003.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.