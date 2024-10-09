Housing lottery launches for 16 units in eight story residential building in Astoria, rent starts at $3,069

Oct. 9, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 16 units in an eight-story residential building at 11-24 31st Dr. in Astoria.

Known as the Y Garden, this building has 101 residences, 85 of which are market rate. The other 16 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Nine of these units are studios, with a monthly rent of $3,069. Up to two people can live in each residence as long as they combine for an annual income ranging from $105,223 to $161,590.

The other seven units are each one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $3,253. They are each meant for households of up to three people, who combine to earn 111,532-$181,740 annually.

Amenities for each unit of Y Garden include high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances, air-conditioning, hardwood floors, a dishwasher and intercommunication devices.

Other amenities throughout the building include a shared laundry room, a dog washing station, bike storage lockers, common area Wi-Fi, a gymnasium, a yoga/dance studio, a children’s playroom, a community center, a recreation room, a rooftop terrace, and security cameras.

The building, which is smoke-free and pet-friendly, also has plenty of outdoor areas, including a green space and dog park. There is also public transportation access through a nearby bus stop. Tenants of Y Garden will be responsible for electricity, including stove, heat and hot water.

Those who intend to apply for housing at Y Garden must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Oct. 22. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

The building was designed by S. Wieder Architect. Meshulem Twersky developed Y Garden.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 11-24 31st Street Apartments, c/o IAfford NY, 141 Flushing Ave., Building 77, Suite 1201A, Brooklyn, NY 11205.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.