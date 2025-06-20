Housing lottery opens for five 1BR units near Hallets Point in Astoria with $2,075 rent

June 20, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for five units in an 8-story residential building at 26-18 4th St. in Astoria.

The building has 22 units, five of which are set aside for those earning 80% of the area median income and have an asset limit of $129,600.

All five units are one-bedroom and have a monthly rent of $2,075. Up to three people can reside in each unit. The required combined annual household income is $77,932-$116,640.

Amenities available within each unit include washers, dryers, dishwashers, air-conditioning, smart controls for heating and cooling, patios or balconies, intercommunication devices, cable or satellite TV, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, energy-efficient appliances and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric stove, heat and hot water.

Additional amenities on the property include covered parking, security cameras, an elevator, bike storage lockers, a rooftop terrace and a pedestrian-friendly walk score, with nearby access to paths for jogging, walking or biking. The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly.

There is convenient access to mass transportation through the nearby ferry, which can take people to Lower Manhattan or Far Rockaway. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q18, Q19, Q102 and Q103 lines. Other notable spots within close proximity to 26-18 4th St. include Astoria Park, which features New York City’s oldest and largest public pool, the Hallets Point Playground, Whitey Ford Field and the Astoria Blue Feather Early Learning Center.

Gerald Caliendo is the designer of this residential building. Yael Mead Corp. developed the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 26-18 4th St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by July 3. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 26-18 4th Street Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.