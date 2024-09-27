Housing lottery launches for 6-story mixed-use building in Astoria, rent starts at $2,275

Sept. 27, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 28 units at The Amara, located at 31-90 29th St. on the border of Long Island City and Astoria.

The 6-story mixed-use building has 92 total residences, with 64 being at market rate. The other 28 units have been set aside for those earning 130% of the area median income.

Five of the units set aside are studios, with a monthly rent of $2,275. No more than two people can live in each unit. Each household must earn an annual income of $78,000-$161,590.

Another 16 units among those set aside are one-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $2,650. Up to three people can live in each residence, so long as they combine to make $90,858-$181,740 annually.

The final seven units are two-bedroom, with a monthly rent of $3,700. As many as five people can reside in each unit. The required annual income among these households ranges from $126,858-$218,010.

Amenities for residents in each unit includes washers, dryers, dishwashers, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes, air-conditioning, patios or balconies, cable or satellite TV and intercommunication devices.

Other amenities at the building include garages with assigned parking spaces and electric vehicle charging stations, covered parking, bike storage lockers, common area Wi-Fi, high-speed internet, a recreation room, a rooftop terrace, an elevator, security cameras and an accessible entrance. The building is smoke-free and pet-friendly, with a dog-washing station present there.

The building is also located close to multiple schools and a bus stop, providing convenient access to public transportation. Residents will have online options when it comes to leasing, paying rent or making maintenance requests. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including electric stove and electric heat. Hot water is included in the rent.

Those who intend to apply for housing at The Amara must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Nov. 27. Qualified applicants will also be required to meet additional selection criteria.

The Amara was designed by Fogarty Finger Architects. George Tsilogiannis of BQ 29, LLC, developed the building.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Amara, c/o MGNY Consulting, 109 E. 9th St., Storefront, New York, NY 10003.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.