Viral Egyptian seafood spot Hamido expands with new location on Ditmars Blvd.

Oct. 9, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Hamido Seafood, a viral Egyptian seafood restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, will open a new location almost directly across the street.

The new restaurant is set to open next month at 31-29 Ditmars Blvd., the former location of Burgerology, which closed down during the summer.

Staff at Hamido said the restaurant’s owners plan to retain the original restaurant at 33-08 Ditmars Blvd. for delivery and pick-up. Hamido’s owners Maghared Mansy and his cousin Mohaem Abuker were not available for comment.

Hamido Seafood has become one of the most popular restaurants along Ditmars Boulevard since opening in May 2019 and became especially popular in 2024 thanks to a number of viral posts on social media documenting the dining experience at the restaurant.

Mansy and Abuker, who grew up in the Egyptian port city of Alexandria, aimed to transport traditional Egyptian seafood recipes and a typical Egyptian dining experience to Astoria when they opened the original restaurant five years ago.

Customers are directed to a fish counter, where they can choose from a variety of freshly caught seafood. Guests can also choose how they want their fish, from fried or grilled to roasted with lemon and oil.

Hamido additionally offers a wide variety of side orders, including Greek salad, fries, garlic eggplant, and lemon potatoes. Guests can take advantage of the restaurant’s popular lunch special, which offers a main and two sides for $18.

Hamido says the dining experience at the restaurant puts customers in “complete control” of the food they are getting to help create an unforgettable seafood dining experience.

A slew of recent social media posts has seen the restaurant’s popularity soar, with dozens of people waiting in line for a table on most nights over the past several months.

The expansion to 31-29 Ditmars Blvd., a large two-story space almost directly across the street from the original location, will allow the restaurant to cater to a far larger number of customers.

The new location had previously been home to Burgerology, a burger chain that operated at the location for over six years. Burgerology posted a notice in June confirming that it would not be renewing its lease at the site.

Prior to Burgerology, the site was occupied by MP Taverna, a popular Greek restaurant owned by celebrity chef and Greek restauranteur Michael Psilakis.