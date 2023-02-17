H & M closes its store at Queens Center mall, six months after Forever 21 shuttered
Two major clothing companies known for offering fashionable and trendy items have shuttered stores at the Queens Center Mall (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann)
Feb. 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan
H & M, a major clothing company known for offering fashionable and trendy items, has shuttered its store at the Queens Center mall.
The Swedish-based company closed for good at the 90-15 Queens Blvd. shopping center on Jan. 31, according to a spokesperson for the Queens Center mall. H & M had occupied two floors at the mall.
The closure comes about six months after another global clothing company closed at the mall.
Forever 21, which is based in California, closed its location at the mall in June, the spokesperson said. Forever 21 also occupied a two-floor store at the mall.
It is unclear why the companies decided to shutter their stores at the mall. Neither company could be reached for comment before publication.
“With every closure brings opportunity,” a spokesperson for the Queens Center mall said.
“We will be making an announcement shortly on two new retailers that will be taking their place at Queens Center. As always, we are committed to providing our customers with a unique mix of retailers at this shopping center.”
