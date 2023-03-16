Group of suspects beat 15-year-old boy with mop stick, steal his sneakers at Astoria subway station: NYPD

March 16, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for a group of teens who beat up a 15-year-old boy with a mop stick and then robbed his sneakers at an Astoria subway station on Sunday, March 12.

The five suspects approached the victim while he was on an R train platform inside the Steinway Street subway station at around 4:25 p.m., according to police.

The teens then punched the 15-year-old, hit him with a mop stick and pushed him to the ground.

They then stole the victim’s sneakers from his feet before fleeing the location in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene, cops said.

Police on Wednesday, March 15, released images of the suspects wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.