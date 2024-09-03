Astoria residents raise alarm over fly-infested cars parked along Shore Boulevard

Sept. 3, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Astoria residents have been raising concerns for over a year about two cars infested with black soldier flies parked along Shore Boulevard.

The vehicles, a Honda Odyssey and a Nissan Rogue, have been emitting a strong odor of rotting food, prompting numerous calls to 311 and 911 about potential public health violations. Both vehicles have an infestation of black soldier flies, a maggot-like creature often seen on farms to recycle organic waste.

Despite the ongoing complaints, the cars have continued to be moved to different spots around 21st Avenue and Shore Boulevard to comply with local street cleaning rules.

In response to these community concerns, State Sen. Mike Gianaris and Council Member Tiffany Cabán have now stepped in to address the issue.

A spokesperson for Gianaris said the State Senator has contacted the Department of Sanitation after receiving comments from several concerned local residents.

“In response to outreach from the community, Senator Gianaris contacted DSNY and trusts the appropriate agencies are working diligently to resolve this issue,” said Jacqueline Crossan, communications director for Michael Gianaris. “We will continue to monitor this situation and apply pressure until it is finally addressed.”

A spokesperson for Cabán said the Council Member’s office has been in communication with Gianaris about the issue.

Residents have reported being “disgusted” by the smells emanating from the two vehicles, stating that they often crossed the street to avoid walking beside them.

Additionally, others have stated that they have seen the black soldier flies escaping from the cars and moving in the direction of houses in the area, stating that they are concerned it will cause infestations in residences.

Dillon James Breslin, an Astoria resident who lives around a quarter-mile from where the cars are usually parked and passes them almost every day, described the infestation as “alarming.”

“I care about the neighborhood, so I’m very attentive and the first thing I noticed is about 50 black soldier flies, which are derived from maggots. I could see them all over the car and thought, ‘That’s really alarming,'” Breslin said. “And then I started to look closer, and I’m like, ‘Oh, they’re actually leaving the car’.”

He said both cars contained rotten food, garbage, and hundreds of black soldier flies. He stated that the cars were parked within close proximity of a new apartment complex.

“This is the last type of thing you want to see if you’re going to be moving to this area.”

Breslin added that he is concerned that the cars will cause infestations in an area already prone to cockroach infestations.

“I’ve seen roaches in my place, and I’ve seen beetles. I’ve seen everything, but looking at this thing that rose out of a Caterpillar into one of these disgusting soldier flies. It’s terrible.”

Breslin also expressed concern for the neighbor who owns the two vehicles, stating that the owner has evidently driven in the presence of the black soldier flies many times when moving the vehicles to different sides of the street.

“The worst is knowing that he’s opened the door and let some of the black soldier flies out into this neighborhood.”