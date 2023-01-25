Free Family Fun Day and Summer Camp Fair to Take Place in LIC Saturday

Jan. 25, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A family fun day will take place in Long Island City Saturday where parents will also get a chance to learn about upcoming children’s summer camps.

The free event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. inside the Plaxall Gallery, located at 5-46 46th Ave., and a host of children’s activities are planned for the afternoon.

There will be various games, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon twisting and music.

There will also be a bubble show by Chris Catanese, known as “Bubbledad,” who uses STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) principles to teach kids about shapes, tension and force during his performances.