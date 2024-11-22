Four teens charged with assault after 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the head in Long Island City HS in Astoria: NYPD

Nov. 22, 2024 By Bill Parry

Four teenage boys were taken into custody inside Long Island City High School in Astoria on Thursday afternoon after a brawl broke out and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the head, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside the school on Broadway and 21st Street just before 12:40 p.m. after the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old when he was stabbed in the head with an unknown object, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was found to have a knife. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked at the 114th Precinct, where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Three persons of interest were taken into custody and later charged at the precinct.

A 16-year-old was charged with assault. A 15-year-old was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, and a 16-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and assault. None were named because they are minors, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD spokesperson.