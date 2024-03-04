You are reading

Four teenage boys sought in homophobic hate crime assault in Astoria: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force needs help in identifying four suspects in their mid-teens who shouted homophobic rhetoric while attacking two 36-year-old men in Astoria last Wednesday. Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Mar. 4, 2024 By Bill Parry

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying four teenage boys who allegedly assaulted two men walking on Broadway near 33rd Street in Astoria last Wednesday night.

The 114th Precinct in Astoria reported that the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 as the four teens approached the two victims and began throwing hard objects at them while shouting anti-LGBTQIA+ statements before they began punching one of the 36-year-old men repeatedly in his face, causing swelling and bruising. The assailants the ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

An NYPD spokesman was unable to provide further information on what the hard objects were that were used in the hate crime assault and whether the victims or not they were transported to an area hospital.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the three suspects loitering in front of a smoke shop and described them as having light complexions and are believed to be in their mid-teens. One wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with GAP across the chest in black letters, a black bandana, blue jeans and white flip-flops.

The second assailant wore a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a white backpack with black trim and the third teen wore a black hooded sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Assaults are way up in the 114th Precinct with 93 reported so far in 2024, 35 more than the 58 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 60.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The 114th Precinct also reported 2 hate crimes at the same point last year, the current investigation is the first hate crime reported in the confines of the 114th Precinct so far in 2024.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
3 men sought for armed robbery in East Elmhurst home invasion near LaGuardia Airport: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for three men who allegedly robbed an East Elmhurst man of tens of thousands of dollars during a home invasion early Monday morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of an armed robbery at a townhouse located at 108-09 Ditmars Blvd. near 29th Avenue just south of LaGuardia Airport.
The victim had pulled up in front of his home just before 2 a.m. when he was approached by three suspects. One of them pulled out a firearm and forced him inside the townhouse where they stole around $30,000 in cash and a safe that contained an unspecified amount of jewelry, before exiting and driving off in a silver four-door SUV, police said.

Read More
0
Load More Articles